Monday, 08 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

High-energy rockers back at new year pub

High-energy rockers back at new year pub

ROCK and blues band Octane Spring are preparing to perform a high-energy set in Sonning Common tomorrow night (Saturday).

Their gig at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road will be their first at the venue since they played the pub’s sold-out New Year’s Eve party.

Entry is free and the band goes on stage at 8.45pm.

Octane Spring play rock and blues classics from the likes of AC/DC, Free, the Rolling Stones and ZZ Top.

The band are Jon Sedwell (lead vocals), Pete Snellgrove (guitar), Howard King (bass) and Martyn Jones (drums).

For more information, including a list of upcoming gigs, visit the band’s website at www.octanespring.co.uk.

For more on the Butcher’s Arms, visit www.thebutchers
armspub.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

Hambleden bell ringers welcome newcomers
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33