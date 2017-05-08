High-energy rockers back at new year pub

ROCK and blues band Octane Spring are preparing to perform a high-energy set in Sonning Common tomorrow night (Saturday).

Their gig at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road will be their first at the venue since they played the pub’s sold-out New Year’s Eve party.

Entry is free and the band goes on stage at 8.45pm.

Octane Spring play rock and blues classics from the likes of AC/DC, Free, the Rolling Stones and ZZ Top.

The band are Jon Sedwell (lead vocals), Pete Snellgrove (guitar), Howard King (bass) and Martyn Jones (drums).

For more information, including a list of upcoming gigs, visit the band’s website at www.octanespring.co.uk.

For more on the Butcher’s Arms, visit www.thebutchers

armspub.co.uk