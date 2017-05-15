Singer's visiting pub for the third year

SINGER Rebecca Poole is returning to play the Flowing Spring pub in Playhatch for the third time in as many years on Tuesday (May 16).

Accompanied by Hugh Turner on guitar, Paul Jeffries on double bass and Stuart Henderson on trumpet and flugelhorn, she will be singing jazz, swing, blues and pop.

The performance starts at 8.30pm with food served from 6pm. Entry is £8 on the door.

Flowing Spring landlord Nick Willson said: “This is a unique opportunity to see Rebecca and her band in an intimate setting.”

No slouch himself when it comes to holding a tune, Nick will be swapping his place behind the bar for the piano stool on Saturday, June 10, when he hosts one of the pub’s regular “Sing-Along-A-Nick” nights. With a number of special guests expected, the fun starts at 9pm.

The pub is also hosting an unplugged night on Tuesday, June 6, from 7.45pm, for which admission is free.

For more information about forthcoming events at the Flowing Spring, call 0118 969 9878, visit the pub’s Facebook page or go to www.

theflowingspringpub.co.uk