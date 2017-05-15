Stubbings to mark 21 years of concerts

THE Stubbings Estate is to mark 21 years of opera in its grounds this summer, writes Trevor Howell.

Two consecutive nights of opera are in store at the Henley Road venue on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22.

Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro will be followed on the second night by Puccini’s La Bohème — with both being sung in English.

In The Marriage of Figaro, Beaumarchais continues the plot of The Barber of Seville. The Count has married Rosine but their marriage has gone sour because of his philandering. Figaro has quite barbering and is engaged to Suzanne, who is Countess Rosine’s maid — and the count’s intended conquest.

Puccini’s La Bohème remains one of opera’s most popular and unforgettable tragedies. When the young poet Rodolfo meet seamstress Mimi it is love at first sight. But faced with the realities of poverty and ill health, can their love survive?

For tickets and times, visit www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk/

events/stubbings-opera

A spokesman for Stubbings Opera said: “Join us for two nights of stunning opera. Bring a picnic, family and friends.”