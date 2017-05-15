Chamber choir takes on Magyar melodies

SACRED music, folk songs and dance music from Hungary is on offer tomorrow night (Saturday) in Goring.

St Thomas’s Church in Manor Road is the venue for “Magyar Melodies” — a concert by the Goring Chamber Choir that gets under way at 7.30pm.

Frances Brewitt-Taylor will conduct, with the choir being accompanied by Steve Bowey on organ and Janet Pound on piano. The programme includes works by Bartok and Liszt together with sacred music by Zoltan Kodaly including Jesus and the Traders, Ave Maria and Missa Brevis.

Tickets are £12 for adults with concessions £10 and students £5, available from Inspiration in The Arcade, High Street, Goring, or from a choir member or on the door. For more information, visit the choir’s website www.

goringchamberchoir.org.uk