Ukulele master Sam is making Headway

MUSICIAN Sam Brown and her Fabulous Ukulele Club will be joining forces with the Headway Choir for a special fund-raising concert on Wednesday (May 24).

The event, in aid of brain injury charity Headway Thames Valley, gets under way at 11am at Brunner Hall in Greys Road, Henley.

Admission is free but donations are welcome. The concert will be followed by tea and cake for all.

Headway Thames Valley works to improve life after brain injury. It provides support, services and information to brain injury survivors, their families and carers, as well as campaigning to reduce the incidence of brain injury in the Thames Valley.

For more information, visit the charity’s website at www.

headwaythamesvalley.org.uk

n SAM Brown will also be in concert next month, when she joins the All Things Must Pass Orchestra on stage at the Kenton Theatre for a concert dedicated to the music of George Harrison. The ukulele she will be playing was originally given to her father Joe by the late Beatle. The concert is on Friday, June 9, at 8pm.