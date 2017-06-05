Jazz workshop's on the lookout for young musicians

THE organisers of this summer’s week-long Henley Jazz Workshop are looking for young locally based musicians who are interested in jazz.

Now in its fifth year, the workshop will run from Monday, July 31, to Friday, August 4, at Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens, Henley. The tutors this year are saxophonist Karen Sharp, guitarist Denny Ilett, double-bassist Andy Crowdy and trumpeter Jonny Bruce.

Workshop organisers Liz Jones and Carol Crowdy said: “Those taking part are taught in small groups consisting of a rhythm section and

front-line instruments.

“We have secured funding from Henley Town Council, allowing us to offer half-price places to two young musicians.

“You will need to be Henley-based and between the age of 18 and 25 and have a good basic command of your instrument — equivalent to grade three or four.

“If you have played jazz before, we will deepen your knowledge. If you haven’t, we will introduce you to this exciting genre. Come and join us — you will have lots of opportunity to improvise, learn about jazz from inspiring tutors and have a great time!”

For more information, visit www.henleyjazzworkshop.com or email liz@ejahenley.co.uk or carol@ace-lpm.com