Monday, 19 June 2017

'The emotional impact can be overwhelming'

HENLEY Choral Society’s musical director has set out his vision for tomorrow night’s summer concert at the Christ Church Centre.

Having taken up the post back in September, Peter Asprey is now approaching the end of his first full year with the choir.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) will see the society perform a programme of works entitled “Stage to Screen — famous choruses and arias from Monteverdi to Bernstein”.

Classic passages from the operas of Mozart, Puccini and Verdi will lead on to big screen hits from the likes of Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge and West Side Story.

Mr Asprey (pictured) has this week
been busy with final preparations for
the concert, which starts at 7.30pm and
will feature the talents of tenor Paul
Curievici and soprano Rebecca van
den Berg.

He said: “I have been
reminded during the rehearsal
process about the immense
emotional power of this music.
When heard performed by a
large choir, the impact can be
overwhelming. There is a reason why these composers were so famous in their day and continue to be so popular — their music touched on issues and emotions current to the culture of their time but equally relevant to us today.

“They managed to back this up with music of great dramatic intensity. Monteverdi’s Pur ti miro sounds almost like a contemporary pop song and its topic, that of romantic love, is the subject of most contemporary pop. Whether exploring themes of romance, revolution,          exile or death, this concert is guaranteed             to move the senses.”

            Among the most famous classical              works due to be performed are              Donizetti’s Chorus of Wedding Guests,             Verdi’s Brindisi from La Traviata and                   the Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves                      from Nabucco.

                  Tickets for the concert are £18                         for adults and £8 for under-18s.                         To book, call (01491) 572795,                         buy in person from Gorvett
                           and Stone at 28 Duke Street,                            Henley, or online at www.
                            henleychoralsociety.org.uk

