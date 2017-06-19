Band are dreaming of a desert highway

IT’S Father’s Day on Sunday — but are you struggling to find the perfect way to treat Dad this weekend?

High-powered rock and blues band Octane Spring reckon they have the answer — a night out at the Crown Inn in High Street, Benson, tomorrow (Saturday).

The band will be playing material by AC/DC, Free, the Rolling Stones and ZZ Top. Both electric and acoustic songs will feature.

“I guess you could describe our set as dad rock,” says lead singer Jon Sedwell. “But we like to think of it as the soundtrack to the perfect road trip — the kind of music you’d want to accompany that long drive down a hot desert highway.”

Jon will be joined on stage by Pete Snellgrove on guitar, Howard King on bass and Martyn Jones on drums. All the band members live locally — in Nettlebed, Roke and Woodcote.

The gig starts at 9pm, with an uptempo set promised in the second half.

“Hopefully it will get the mums up for a boogie too,” says Jon.

For more information, including a list of future gigs, visit www.octanespring.co.uk

The Crown Inn is online at www.crowninnbenson.com