Festival's comedy line-up changes

COMEDIAN Joel Dommett will perform on the final night of the Henley Festival.

Dommett, who shot to fame after appearing on this year’s edition of reality show I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, will replace Nish Kumar at the festival’s Salon Comedy Club on Sunday, July 9.

Singer Mica Paris will also appear at the festival after replacing Beverley Knight.

Paris, who previously performed at the festival in 2011, will appear alongside The Staxs Band on Friday, July 5, on the floating stage after Knight was forced to pull out following an operation to remove a benign tumour.

Jo Bausor, the festival’s marketing director, said: “We are really excited. We are sorry that Beverley had to cancel all her upcoming gigs but delighted to welcome Mica back.

“Joel is a real up and coming comedian who was hilarious on I’m a Celebrity so I’m sure he will be great.”

Meanwhile, tickets for the festival are selling well. General admission tickets on Thursday, Friday and Saturday have sold out but there are some seated tickets available on Saturday and there is limited tickets of all kinds available on Wednesday and Sunday.

About 20,000 tickets have been sold for this year’s festival so far, which runs from Wednesday, July 5 to Sunday, July 9.

Among the headline acts to appear are Jess Glynne, Pet Shop Boys and Chaka Khan.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.hen

ley-festival.co.uk