Rock and ale festival returns for fifth year

MUSIC from three leading covers bands will soundtrack the fifth Caversham Rock ’n’ Ale Festival next Saturday (July 8).

Dirtbag, Rigsby and Dino’s will be cranking up the PA from 6.30pm in the playing fields of St Anne’s School in Washington Road.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The bands will play a range of covers from the past 30 years.

“There will be a full bar serving local ales, lagers, ciders and soft drinks as well as red and white wine for those non-ale drinkers.

“There will be hot dogs and pork pies for those who feel peckish, along with children’s entertainment.”

The festival, which as in previous years is being held in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), will run until 11.30pm. The spokesman added: “The event will be all the more poignant this year as we will be joined by a young lady called Maddie Portwain.

“Maddie’s father sadly died of motor neurone disease last November and Maddie and her friend have taken on the MNDA challenge to raise money for the association.

“As part of this Maddie has to put together a 10-minute stand-up comedy act and perform it in front of 200 people — and at 9pm on the night she’ll be doing just that.”

Tickets for the festival are £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s with children under-five admitted free.

To book, call 0118 958 4498 during office hours or visit www.wegottickets.com/event/

399016. The festival also has a Facebook page.