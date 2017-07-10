Composer's selection of songs are at school

A PERFORMANCE of John Rutter’s The Sprig of Thyme is the centrepiece of the South Chiltern Choral Society’s summer concert tomorrow night (Saturday).

Queen Anne’s School in Henley Road, Caversham, is the venue for the 7pm concert, but the grounds will be open for picnics from 5pm.

Sacred music by Haydn, Fauré, Franck and other composers will also feature in the programme.

Ian Westley will accompany the 120-strong choir on piano, with Paul Burke conducting.

The Sprig of Thyme is John Rutter’s personal selection of 11 traditional songs of the British Isles.

Tickets are priced £12 for adults and £6 for under-21s. To book, call 07500 032840.

For more information, visit www.southchilternchoral

society.org.uk

n A PAIR of folk singers nominated for “best duo” in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards for each of the past three years — winning in 2015 — are playing Nettlebed Village Club on Monday night.

Josienne Clarke and Ben Walker are in concert from 8pm. Tickets are priced £13.50 in advance. To book, call 01628 63660 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk