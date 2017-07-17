Twenty years of opera at house

THE grounds of Stubbings House will play host to a pair of touring opera productions next weekend.

Stubbings Opera was founded in 1997 — since when it has staged a short summer opera season each year featuring popular mainstream operas.

This year Opera Brava, one of the country’s most highly acclaimed touring opera companies, returns to Stubbings following three years of highly successful productions.

The grounds of the house on the Henley Road near Burchetts Green will provide the setting for Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro on Friday, July 21, and Puccini’s La Bohème on Saturday, July 22.

A Stubbings Opera spokesman said: “As a result of the effect of the English weather on performances in our early years, audiences are provided with a covered auditorium with tiered seating and an uninterrupted view of the stage.

“The stage is located adjacent to the 18th century manor house, the extensive gardens of which serve as a lovely setting for picnics prior to the performance. Picnic hampers are available and can be collected on arrival provided they are ordered in advance.”

Gates open at 5.30pm for picnics and there is plenty of car parking available. For more information or to book, call 01628 825454 or visit www.stubbingsopera.co.uk

Looking ahead to September, fans of touring opera will have two more dates to enjoy courtesy of Diva Opera, who are visiting Fingest Great Barn.

They will be performing La Bohème on Sunday, September 10, at 6pm. Then on Saturday, September 16, again at 6pm, Rossini’s iconic retelling of Cinderella, La Cenerentola, is being staged.

Tickets for both dates are priced £75 including a picnic table. For more information or to book, call (01491) 638474, email fingestopera@

btconnect.com or visit www. fingestgreatbarnopera.co.uk