Monday, 24 July 2017

String quartet bring a clarinet with them

THE highly rated Astaria String Quartet are in concert with clarinettist Neil Aston at the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Hambleden tomorrow night (Saturday).

The concert starts at 7pm and features a performance of Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet alongside works by Schubert, Crusell and Kodaly.

Previewing the concert, Henley Standard music reviewer Trevor Howell wrote: “Astaria is a highly sought-after successful group of musicians, all of whom are accomplished musicians in their own right.”

Tickets are £15 for adults, with under-18s admitted free, available in advance or on the door.

To book, call 0118 940 3555 or (01491) 571588 or ask at Hambleden Stores.

