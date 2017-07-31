PS We've music too...

Monday, 31 July 2017

A BUSY month of music is in store at the Crooked Billet. First up on Monday (July 31) is the Henley Jazz Workshop “masterclass” featuring the tutors from this year’s Henley Jazz Workshop — saxophonist Karen Sharp, guitarist Denny Ilett, double-bassist Andy Crowdy and trumpeter Jonny Bruce. Then on Monday, August 7, former Manfred Mann frontman Mike D’Abo is playing, followed by gypsy jazz specialists the Budapest Café Orchestra on Tuesday, August 22, and former Ronnie Lane musicians Slim Chance on Wednesday, August 30. For table reservations and tickets, call (01491) 681048.

