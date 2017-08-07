Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
SUPPORTERS of plans to relocate Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 07 August 2017
MICHAEL HOWELL, director of music at St Thomas’s Church in Goring, will give a free organ recital on August 13 at 3pm.
The programme includes works by Buxtehude, Bach, Mozart and Rheinberger. Donations to the church organ fund are welcomed.
07 August 2017
More News:
Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
SUPPORTERS of plans to relocate Goring Primary ... [more]
Watlington teenager crowned European eventing champion
THERE was success last weekend for a Watlington ... [more]
Restaurateur surprised by comedians among dinner party of 25
COMEDIANS Bill Bailey and Sean Lock enjoyed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say