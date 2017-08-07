Jazz pianist and his trio are stepping out

A JAZZ pianist fast gaining recognition as one of the country’s leading players is hitting the road with a series of live dates in support of his debut album.

Gabriel Latchin and his trio will be in concert at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead on Sunday, September 17.

Known as a first-call sideman, his debut album in the classical piano tradition, Introducing Gabriel Latchin Trio, is due to be released next month.

Gabriel said: “It’s time to step out of the shadows. I wanted to create new arrangements of classics and offer my own compositions.”

His hard-swinging, adventurous approach often draws comparisons to his many influences, including Herbie Hancock, Bill Evans and Phineas Newborn, and his playing has been hailed as “flawless” by the London Jazz News.

Tickets for the 7.30pm concert in the Altwood Road venue’s Studio are £12 with concessions £10. To book, call 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org