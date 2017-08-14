Dinner with stories and one for the road

SURVIVING members of Ronnie Lane’s Slim Chance are performing at the Crooked Billet pub in Stoke Row on August 30.

Ronnie Lane, who also played with The Small Faces, is best-remembered for hits including Itchycoo Park, All or Nothing, How Come and The Poacher.

Slim Chance formed in 1973 released several chart-topping albums, including Ronnie Lane’s Slim Chance, Anymore for Anymore, One for The Road and Rough Mix with Pete Townshend.

They toured extensively, including famously travelling Britain with a huge circus tent, dancing girls, clowns and fire eaters. This tour is currently in production for a movie. Ronnie battled multiple sclerosis for many years, and following his passing in 1997 was introduced posthumously into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

Slim Chance reformed for the 2004 Ronnie Lane Royal Albert Hall Memorial Concert.

The pub will host original Slim Chance members Steve Bingham, vocals and bass, Billy Nichols, vocals and guitar, Charlie Hart, vocals and fiddle, Steve Simpson, vocals and guitar, alongside Brendan O’Neil, drums, and Geraint Watkins, keys.

As well as choice cuts from the band’s back catalogue, there will be a generous helping of anecdotal stories from their careers.

For table reservations and tickets, call the Crooked Billet on (01491) 681048.