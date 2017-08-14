Musical showcase

A SHOWCASE for local musical talent comes to Norden Farm Centre for the Arts next Saturday (August 19) for The Big Berkshire Beach Gig.

Confirmed acts include Rain Crew, Hong Kong Drinking Team and Sometimes King.

Rain Crew is a four-piece known for punk-tinged indie-pop. Hong Kong Drinking Team is a five-piece indie band and Sometimes King write about unusual, historical and mythical characters, places and events.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are £8 from the box office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org