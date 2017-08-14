Monday, 14 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Musical showcase

A SHOWCASE for local musical talent comes to Norden Farm Centre for the Arts next Saturday (August 19) for The Big Berkshire Beach Gig.

Confirmed acts include Rain Crew, Hong Kong Drinking Team and Sometimes King.

Rain Crew is a four-piece known for punk-tinged indie-pop. Hong Kong Drinking Team is a five-piece indie band and Sometimes King write about unusual, historical and mythical characters, places and events.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are £8 from the box office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33