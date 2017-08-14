Monday, 14 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Songs of Broadway

A SINGING afternoon featuring songs from Broadway musicals will be held in Charvil.

The event, which will be run by choir leader Suzanne Newman, will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 2pm to 4pm at the village hall off Park Lane.

Tickets are £10, which includes music and refreshments. To book a place, call Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman@btinternet
.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33