Classical concert

A CONCERT staged by The Syrinx Trio will take place at St Mary the Virgin Church in Hambleden next Saturday (August 19) from 7.30pm.

The performers are Richard Simpson, oboe, Michael Cox, flute, who are principal players of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, and Janet Simpson, piano, who was until recently the official keyboard player to the Halle Orchestra.

They will play choice cuts by Mozart, Loiellet, Brahms, Wolfenden and others.

Tickets are £15 from Hambleden Village Stores and on the door. Under 18s enter free.