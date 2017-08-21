Two chances to catch the Purdy coming up

SINGER Rebecca Poole is limbering up for a pair of “hometown” dates at the start of September.

Miss Poole, who uses the stage name Purdy, grew up on the Joyce Grove estate in Nettlebed and lives in Fulham but still regularly returns to South Oxfordshire to perform.

On Saturday, September 2, she will be hosting the first of what are planned to be a monthly series of “Purdy’s Pop-Up Jazz Club” nights at the Studio in New Street.

Located next door to the Kenton Theatre, the venue is owned by the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society and doubles as the group’s rehearsal studio.

Purdy said: “We’re going to revisit sounds from the Twenties to the Fifties — popular standards and breakthrough originals. I’m hoping it will be well received.”

Tickets are priced £16 and can be booked in advance at www.purdymusic.co.uk. Three nights later, on Tuesday, September 5, there will be a second chance to catch the Purdy when she plays the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row.

The Newlands Lane pub’s full regular menu will be available on the night, when there will be a £20 music cover charge. For tickets and table reservations, call (01491) 681048.

For more information, visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk