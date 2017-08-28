Festive music

THE South Chiltern Choral Society will hold its annual Christmas concerts at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common.

It will perform Bullard’s A Christmas Feast and other festive favourites at 7.30pm on December 16 and 2pm on December 17.

Children from the Hill Primary School in Caversham will also perform.

Tickets cost £12 and £6 for under-21s. For more information, visit www.southchiltern

choralsociety.org.uk