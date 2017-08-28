Festive music

Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
THE South Chiltern Choral Society will hold its annual Christmas concerts at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common.
It will perform Bullard’s A Christmas Feast and other festive favourites at 7.30pm on December 16 and 2pm on December 17.
Children from the Hill Primary School in Caversham will also perform.
Tickets cost £12 and £6 for under-21s. For more information, visit www.southchiltern
choralsociety.org.uk
