Monday, 04 September 2017

Wouldn't it be good to see Nik Kershaw

HE wowed the Rewind festival once again this year, but any fan of Eighties pop who might have missed him this time around doesn’t have far to look.

The singer-songwriter, who shot to fame with his 1984 single Wouldn’t It Be Good, is playing the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Altwood Road, Maidenhead, next Saturday (September 8).

Billed as an intimate evening of songs and stories, the show starts at 8pm and tickets are priced £25. To book, call 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org

