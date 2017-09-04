Thousands expected at free access festival

AN end-of-summer folk music festival that started in a small marquee in a pub car park 16 years ago is expected to welcome around 20,000 people this weekend.

Held on the banks of the Thames in Wallingford, BunkFest runs from today (Friday) until Sunday.

A family-friendly event, the festival has grown to fill the Kinecroft and is now one of the largest free access festivals in the UK — something made possible by its hundreds-strong army of volunteers.

A BunkFest spokesman said: “This family festival celebrates dance, music, good food and local beer.

“Over the weekend there will be a variety of dancers across the town, from all over the country and beyond, as well as excellent local teams.

“This year we are joined by a German Dance group from Markelsheim, who will also be giving a workshop.

“And there is the opportunity to dance yourself at the BunkFest Ceilidh!”

Music is at the heart of the festival — not just on the main stage but across the town, with a number of fringe venues taking part.

Jam sessions and open-mic events are held in pubs, and there are a number of designated “buskers’ boltholes” to explore.

Colin Dolton, one of the festival’s founders, said: “We are excited to welcome back Le Vent Du Nord from Quebec for a second year and the award-winning The Roving Crows on the main stage, with many other great acts across the festival.”

On the real ale front, the beer tent will be serving pints of BunkFest Bitter and Bunkfest Pale, specially brewed for the occasion by local breweries Loddon and Loose Cannon.

The spokesman added: “Most events are free — you only need to purchase tickets for the boat trips, train trips, workshops and for camping.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.bunkfest.co.uk