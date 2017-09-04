Elton tribute artist aims to leave hall 'still standing'

HAVING been built by the grandfather of James Bond creator Ian Fleming, Nettlebed Village Club is on a mission of its own — to raise £240,000 for a new roof.

Fund-raising events held already this year include a performance of Posting Letters to the Moon — a reading of the poignant wartime letters between the actress Celia Johnson and her husband Peter Fleming.

Following the award of a community grant by South Oxfordshire District Council, together with local donations and club funds, the total raised hit £160,000 — leaving around £80,000 still to be raised.

As part of the continuing effort to reach the target, two more events are being held at the High Street venue later this month.

The first, on Saturday, September 9, is a table top sale running from 10am to 1pm. To book a table, or for more information, call 07908 405357 or (01491) 641617 (evenings only).

A week later, on Saturday, September 16, Elton John tribute artist Paul Bacon will be performing his “Ultimate Elton” show — with which he recently won the National Tribute Music Awards 2017.

Concert organiser Mike Sanderson said: “With an extraordinarily similar singing voice to Sir Elton’s, Paul is able to draw on an amazing back catalogue of hits to produce a truly wonderful celebration of Elton’s music. Paul’s performances often feature some of Elton’s actual clothes, bought from his ‘Out the Closet’ charity sales.”

Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are £12.50 in advance or £13.50 on the door. To book, call Malcolm on either of the numbers above.