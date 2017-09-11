Friendly orchestra wants to welcome new members

AN orchestra which rehearses every Wednesday evening at Langtree School in Woodcote is on the lookout for new members.

Langtree Sinfonia started life as an adult education music class in 1971 before going on to establish itself as an independent orchestra.

Membership secretary Nick Kiff said: “Do you play, or have you played, an orchestral instrument? Have you some free time?

“Langtree Sinfonia is a friendly, non-auditioning local orchestra whose aims are to provide an entertaining and encouraging atmosphere in which to play classical music. We give two concerts a year, at Dorchester Abbey and St Mary’s Church in Wallingford, and provide additional opportunities to enjoy music-making with an annual workshop together with a patrons’ evening of music and socialising.”

He added: “Much can be learnt from our conductor, Paul Cox, who is currently Professor of Strings at Southampton University. His belief in young musicians is exemplified by his chairmanship of the Eureka Foundation, which exists to further excellence in young string players.”

The orchestra’s next concert is at 7.30pm on Saturday, November 11, at St Mary’s Church, Wallingford.

Anyone interested in getting involved is asked to email nick.kiff@tesco.net or call (01491) 833515. For more information, visit www.langtreesinfonia.co.uk