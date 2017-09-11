Band are alive and kicking

MUSICAL entertainment at this year’s Henley Show will be provided by the self-styled “greatest party band on the planet” — Lucky To Be Alive.

The band, who have been in their current line-up since 2004, will perform in the Village Green, as they have done for a number of years.

They are made up of lead vocalist Matt Richardson, Colin Stone (lead guitar), Guy Dagul (piano and synthesisers), Matt Fenton (drums) and James Bradley (bass guitar). The group will do two 45-minute sets at 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

All the members of the band came together as they were friends who lived in Henley and enjoyed performing rock ’n’ roll covers.

They regularly perform at corporate events, weddings and parties across the Thames Valley as well as at local events.

Last month they played on the Mill Meadows bandstand and earlier this year at Lovibonds Brewery in Market Place, Henley, and the Shepherd’s Hut pub in Ewelme.

They are also regular performers at Henley’s Living Advent Calendar.

Mr Richardson, who lives in Deanfield Avenue, Henley, said this would be the seventh time the band had performed at the show.

He said: “We always play between the Morris dancers and the ferret racing. The show has an idiosyncratic mix but we enjoy performing. We are the only band who are due to be playing so we’re hoping to get a good reception. People can expect to see us perform popular rock ’n’ roll covers.

“As a band, we enjoy the show as three members have young children and we always bring our families along.

“I’ve been attending the show since I moved to Henley in the Nineties. There is always something that appeals to the whole family.”

For more information, visit www.luckytobealive.com