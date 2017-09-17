Monday, 18 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sinfonia's new season starting at Great Hall

Sinfonia's new season starting at Great Hall

CELLIST Lorraine Deacon will be the soloist when the West Forest Sinfonia returns to the University of Reading’s Great Hall next weekend.

Conducted by Philip Ellis, the concert will feature works by Prokofiev, Bernstein and Shostakovich.

It takes place at 4.30pm on Sunday, September 24, in the London Road venue.

Tickets are £15 with concessions available. For more information, visit www.westforestsinfonia.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33