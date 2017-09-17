Sinfonia's new season starting at Great Hall

CELLIST Lorraine Deacon will be the soloist when the West Forest Sinfonia returns to the University of Reading’s Great Hall next weekend.

Conducted by Philip Ellis, the concert will feature works by Prokofiev, Bernstein and Shostakovich.

It takes place at 4.30pm on Sunday, September 24, in the London Road venue.

Tickets are £15 with concessions available. For more information, visit www.westforestsinfonia.org