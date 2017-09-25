Big band's playing to mark charity's 30th

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
Monday, 25 September 2017
A JAZZ concert to mark 30 years of brain injury charity Headway Thames Valley is taking place next Saturday (September 30).
The Roy Bailey Big Band will perform at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, from 7.30pm.
There will be canapés and a cash bar as well as a raffle — with prizes including tickets to an England football match and the 2018 Henley Festival.
Expect to hear songs from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé, Ella Fitzgerald and Etta James.
Doors open at 6.45pm and tickets are priced £15, or £10 for Headway clients.
To book online, visit bit.ly/2eTidAi — or call Zoe Lane at the charity on (01491) 411469.
