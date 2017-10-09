Womad headliner to play in Stoke Row

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Monday, 09 October 2017
A GUITARIST who has played with rock behemoths Lynyrd Skynyrd is in concert at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row later this month.
Andre Krengel and his band have previously headlined the Womad world music festival.
Crooked Billet proprietor Paul Clerehugh said: “Andre is one of the world’s leading guitarists. He can play any genre or style.”
Tickets are £15. To book a table, call the pub on (01491) 681048.
