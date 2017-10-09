Womad headliner to play in Stoke Row

A GUITARIST who has played with rock behemoths Lynyrd Skynyrd is in concert at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row later this month.

Andre Krengel and his band have previously headlined the Womad world music festival.

Crooked Billet proprietor Paul Clerehugh said: “Andre is one of the world’s leading guitarists. He can play any genre or style.”

Tickets are £15. To book a table, call the pub on (01491) 681048.