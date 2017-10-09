Jazzman is makingthe trip downriver

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY’S world-famous jazzman, saxophonist Art Themen, makes the short trip to Marlow Jazz Club on Tuesday (October 10).
Art, who lives in Wharfe Lane, will be sharing the stage with award-winning tenor player Simon Spillett.
They have lined up together on just a couple of previous occasions, receiving rave reviews.
The gig is at the Royal British Legion Hall in Station Approach, Marlow. The music starts at 8.30pm and the star duo will be backed by the Frank Toms Trio.
