Jazz concert

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Monday, 16 October 2017
JAZZ band The Filthy Six are to perform in Wargrave.
The London group, who also visited the village in May last year, will play at Woodclyffe Hall in High Street on Saturday, November 11.
For tickets (£12.50 each), call 0118 940 4611 or email laetwell@aol.com
16 October 2017
