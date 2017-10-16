Monday, 16 October 2017

Choir and orchestra pooling their talents

A CHOIR and an orchestra are joining forces for a concert at the University of Reading’s Great Hall in London Road tomorrow night (Saturday).

A year on from their performance of Mahler’s second symphony, Aldworth Philharmonic and the Tamesis Chamber Choir are preparing to perform Vaughan Williams’s Toward the Unknown Region; Richard Strauss’s Tod und Verklärung (Death and Transfiguration); Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna and Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms.

Tickets for the 7.30pm concert are £15 for adults with concessions £13 and children £8.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “We really love classical music and believe that the sight and sound of a live orchestra and choir is something to behold. If you’ve never attended a live classical performance, you can see this one free through our Concert Virgin scheme.”

To book, call 07534 402213, or visit www.aldworthphilhar
monic.org.uk/next-concert — or email boxoffice@aldworth
philharmonic.org.uk

