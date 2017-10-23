Choir's concert for Parkinson's branch

A HENLEY choir that has helped raise more than £29,000 for good causes in the seven years of its existence has announced details of its autumn concert.

The Aliquando Chamber Choir is embarking on a “Musical Odyssey” at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street on Saturday, November 4, at 7.30pm.

Musical director Anne Evans said: “This year we are delighted to be singing in aid of the Henley branch of Parkinson’s UK.

“We would like to invite you to join us on a ‘Musical Odyssey’ in the company of pianist Anita D’Attellis, the Millington String Quartet, Aliquando Chamber Choir and Orchestra, organist David Old and composers Monteverdi, Rachmaninov, Fauré, Casals, Glinka and Karl Jenkins

“Not only do we welcome Anita D’Attellis as a soloist, playing Rachmaninov’s Elegy and Glinka’s Sky Lark, we are tremendously privileged to have the amazing Belinda Sykes to sing and play the ethnic elements of Karl Jenkins’s Stabat Mater, which we will perform in the second half of the concert.”

Belinda Sykes is a London-based oboist who can also sing in various ethnic styles including Bulgarian and Arabic.

She studied oboe, baroque oboe and recorder at the Guildhall School of Music — followed by voice and improvisation in Morocco, Bulgaria, Syria, Spain and India.

A world-famous performer, she specialises in theatre music, historical and folk/world music.

According to the Times, she has “one of the most striking and original voices to appear in the medieval music world”.

Anne Evans said: “Belinda is a real master of her art and utterly mesmerising.

“She was also the soloist in Karl Jenkins’s own CD recording of his Stabat Mater!

“This will be an amazing journey, so do join us by purchasing your tickets early.”

Reserved seating for the concert is priced £20 and can be booked by calling (01491) 578238. Non-reserved seats are £16 and children £5 and can be booked by calling 07789 381144.

The doors and bar open at 6.30pm on the night. For more information, including full details of the programme, visit www.aliquando.co.uk

Looking ahead to next year, Aliquando is currently looking to welcome new singers.

Anne Evans said: “If you have ever wondered what it is like to sing in a chamber choir, come along to an open rehearsal.

“We are presently recruiting all voices for our 2018 season, and in particular for a extremely special concert, “Homage to the Fallen” on November 10, 2018, to commemorate the end of the First World War.

“Just call us on (01491) 578238 or use the ‘Contact’ page on our website.”