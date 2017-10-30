Chanteur Clayson

CLAYSON Sings Chason has been on the road since 2011, initially to tie-in with the most recent edition of Alan Clayson’s Jacques Brel biography, La Vie Bohème.

The show comes to the South Street Arts Centre in Reading next Friday (November 3), starting at 8pm.

Frontman Alan Clayson, who is also leader of Alan Clayson and the Argonauts, will bring much of the repertoire from Brel’s portfolio but will also deliver items by other chansonniers, Gallic and English.

The presentation’s origins lie in 1999’s acclaimed Ne Me Quitte Pas: A Celebration Of Jacques Brel, an all-star album on which Clayson contributed.

Tickets are £9.50 from the box office on 0118960 6060 or www.readingarts.com/

