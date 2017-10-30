Monday, 30 October 2017

Storytime and pipes

KATHRYN TICKELL, the foremost exponent of Northumbrian pipes, presents “Tales and Tunes” at the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead next Wednesday (November 1).

She will be appearing alongside storyteller David Almond and accordionist and clog dancer Amy Thatcher.

Kathryn’s career has spanned 25 years and has released 15 albums to date and has also recorded and performed with Sting, The Chieftains, Jon Lord and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic. In 2015 she was awarded the OBE for services to folk music.

Tickets are £19.50 from the box office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org

