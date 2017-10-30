Jazz and blues acts set to pack out pubs for festival

THE annual Brakspear Jazz and Blues Festival returns next month for a fifth year.

Running from November 10 to 19, musicians will perform at various pubs in and around Henley and further afield.

The festival aims to showcase a diverse range of jazz and blues music, performed by soloists and bands, while encouraging visitors to their pubs.

Most gigs are free entry, although some pubs are hosting special “meal and music” events.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “Pubs have a proud history of providing a platform for musicians and we’re delighted to be staging the Jazz and Blues Festival again, with a great line-up from talented performers across the jazz and blues spectrum.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming music lovers into our pubs and are confident they’ll all have a wonderful time listening to some brilliant music, enjoying a beer or two and maybe even getting onto the dance floor. What better way to spend a dark November evening?”

Friday, November 10:

THE opening night will see Marco Farris performing rhythm and blues on his harmonica, with a sidekick adding vocals and guitar, from 8pm at the Hare and Hounds in Woodlands Road, Sonning Common. Entry is free.

Monday, November 13:

SINGER Ashley Stone is at the White Hart, in High Street, Nettlebed, from 6pm. With 20 years’ experience as a performer he has a wide repertoire of iconic songs, including those first popularised by the likes of Sammy Davis Junior, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. Entry is free.

Thursday, November 16:

FLEUR STEVENSON plays the Horns in Crazies Hill from 8pm. She is known for her scat singing and passionate interpretation of jazz classics. Entry is free.

THE Bear Blues Band will be on stage from 8.30pm at the Duke of Wellington in High Street, Twyford. Their repertoire ranges from old style acoustic numbers, to power blues. Entry is free.

Friday, November 17:

THE Rebecca Poole Trio play the Five Horseshoes in Maidensgrove at 8pm.

Jazz singer Rebecca, who also performs as a solo artist under the moniker Purdy, will be joined by Hugh Turner on guitar and Paul Jeffries on double bass. Booking for the jazz dinner is essential and £30 a table. Call (01491) 641282 or email admin@thefivehorseshoes.co.uk

CURIOUS SOUNDS play the Catherine Wheel in Station Road, Goring, at 8pm. They have an eclectic combination of accordion, sousaphone, woodwind and percussion and play mainly original songs and draw inspiration from a range of styles, from New Orleans jazz to ragtime rhythms.

TOM MICHELL, a popular musician in past festivals, will be returning to the Angel on the Bridge in Thames Side, Henley, at 8.30pm. Entry is free.

THE Backbone Blues Band will perform at the Little Angel, Remenham Lane, Remenham from 8.30pm. Entry is free.

The five-piece comprises Duncan Highet, on bass and vocals, Martin Jezzard, on drums, Tony Seaman, on guitar and vocals, Frank McConnell, on guitar, and Steve Pearce, on keyboards.

Saturday, November 18:

GORING band Short notice will be playing at their local, the Catherine Wheel, in Station Road, from 8pm. Entry is free.

THE Kevin Brown Trio will be at the Fat Fox in Shirburn Street, Watlington, from 8pm. Entry is free.

NIALL KELLY will perform at the Saracen’s Head in Greys Road, Henley, from 8.30pm. Another veteran of the festival, he is fresh from playing support for Jacqui Abbott and Paul Heaton, formerly Beautiful South, at a series of concerts in his native Ireland. Entry is free.

BIG AZZA & the Jukesters are at the Prince of Wales in Prospect Street, Caversham, from 9pm. Entry is free.

Sunday, November 19:

JOHN CEE STANNARD & Blue Horizon, an acoustic blues trio, will perform at the Horns in Crazies Hill from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 each which includes a Southern-style buffet, featuring Southern fried chicken, slow beef brisket and sides. To book, call 01189 406041 or email info@hornsatcrazieshill.co.uk

PUB regulars the Sultanas of Swing will appear at the Catherine Wheel in Station Road, Goring, at 8pm. Entry is free.

All performances are listed on the dedicated website www.brakspearjazz

andblues.co.uk