Monday, 30 October 2017

Johnty to double up

TWO back-to-back jazz gigs featuring Johnty Wilks takes place tomorrow (Saturday).

The events, Sax in the City, and Johnty Wilks, will be staged at the South Street Arts Centre. The first concert starts at 6.15pm and the second is at 8.30pm.

Sax in the City will comprise a range of classic jazz standards and pop songs converted into sax renditions while Johnty Wilks is a journey of improvised jazz to backdrop projections.

Tickets to Sax in the City are £14 in advance or £17 on the door and, for Johnty Wilks, £19 in advance or £22 on the door. Combo tickets are also available. To book, call 0118960 6060.

