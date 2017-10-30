Johnty to double up

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
TWO back-to-back jazz gigs featuring Johnty Wilks takes place tomorrow (Saturday).
The events, Sax in the City, and Johnty Wilks, will be staged at the South Street Arts Centre. The first concert starts at 6.15pm and the second is at 8.30pm.
Sax in the City will comprise a range of classic jazz standards and pop songs converted into sax renditions while Johnty Wilks is a journey of improvised jazz to backdrop projections.
Tickets to Sax in the City are £14 in advance or £17 on the door and, for Johnty Wilks, £19 in advance or £22 on the door. Combo tickets are also available. To book, call 0118960 6060.
30 October 2017
More News:
Garden centre boss in new planning row with council
THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
Cubs and scouts chat to their counterparts around world
CUBS and scouts in Wargrave spoke to their ... [more]
Wargrave Local History society - the first photographer
MEMBERS were given a talk on photographer William ... [more]
POLL: Have your say