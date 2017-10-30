Two folk acts on one night

FOLK duo Chris White and Julie Matthews will perform at Nettlebed Village Club on Monday (October 30) at 8pm.

They were the winners in the Best Duo category at the 2009 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and have been nominated nine times since 2001 in the Best Duo, Best Song & Best Live Act categories.

The pair’s partnership began in 1993 when they were members of the legendary folk super-group The Albion Band. In 1997 they left the band to work together and they have toured throughout the world.

Their songs have been covered by a range of artists, including Mary Black, Barbara Dickson, Christine Collister and Fairport Convention.

Both play multiple instruments. Julie plays guitar, piano, ukulele, bouzouki, mandolin, harmonica and accordion while Chris plays guitar, bodhran, banjo, dulcimer and percussion.

They will be supported on the night by singer-songwriter Megan Henwood, from Henley, who will perform tracks from her latest album, River, which is out today (Friday) on Dharma Records.

The album, again produced by close collaborator Tom Excell, is the third in a bespoke series that began after Megan won the 2009 BBC Young Folk Award aged just 20.

Tickets are £14 from the box office on 01628 636620 or from www.nettlebedfolk

club.co.uk