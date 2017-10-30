Duo play sonatas

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
A CONCERT featuring two of Beethoven’s sonatas will be held at the Concert Hall in Reading on November 15 from 7.30pm.
Violinist Chloë Hanslip and pianist Danny Driver, who have been performing together for six years, will recite Beethoven’s violin sonata No 10 in G major op 96, his violin sonata in A major op 47 “Kreutzer” and Schubert Sonatina No 1 in D major D384.
Tickets are from £15.50 to £22.50 and £6 for under 18s from the box office on 0118 960 6060 or www.readingarts
.com
⚫ A free pre-concert talk presented by Dr Katy Hamilton will be held in the town hall from 6.30pm.
30 October 2017
More News:
Garden centre boss in new planning row with council
THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
Cubs and scouts chat to their counterparts around world
CUBS and scouts in Wargrave spoke to their ... [more]
Wargrave Local History society - the first photographer
MEMBERS were given a talk on photographer William ... [more]
POLL: Have your say