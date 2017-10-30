Duo play sonatas

A CONCERT featuring two of Beethoven’s sonatas will be held at the Concert Hall in Reading on November 15 from 7.30pm.

Violinist Chloë Hanslip and pianist Danny Driver, who have been performing together for six years, will recite Beethoven’s violin sonata No 10 in G major op 96, his violin sonata in A major op 47 “Kreutzer” and Schubert Sonatina No 1 in D major D384.

Tickets are from £15.50 to £22.50 and £6 for under 18s from the box office on 0118 960 6060 or www.readingarts

.com

⚫ A free pre-concert talk presented by Dr Katy Hamilton will be held in the town hall from 6.30pm.