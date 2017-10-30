Monday, 30 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Duo play sonatas

A CONCERT featuring two of Beethoven’s sonatas will be held at the Concert Hall in Reading on November 15 from 7.30pm.

Violinist Chloë Hanslip and pianist Danny Driver, who have been performing together for six years, will recite Beethoven’s violin sonata No 10 in G major op 96, his violin sonata in A major op 47 “Kreutzer” and Schubert Sonatina No 1 in D major D384.

Tickets are from £15.50 to £22.50 and £6 for under 18s from the box office on 0118 960 6060 or www.readingarts
.com

⚫ A free pre-concert talk presented by Dr Katy Hamilton will be held in the town hall from 6.30pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33