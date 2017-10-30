Musical exchange

A JOINT concert with musicians from Henley and German twin town Leichlingen will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road on Sunday from 7.30pm.

It has been organised and directed by conductor Paul Cox, of the Henley Youth Chamber Orchestra and Vivaldi Superstrings in liaison with Andreas Genschel, director of the Leichlingen Musikschule.

The young players from both towns will be joined by Invicta Voices to rehearse and perform Haydn’s Nelson Mass, and members of the Henley Choral Society and Henley Symphony Orchestra are being invited to sing in the chorus.