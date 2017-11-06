Monday, 06 November 2017

Christy showed there was Moore to life

IRISH electrician Daoirí Farrell was sat at home one evening watching The Late Late Show when the folk singer-songwriter Christy Moore came on to perform.

It was to prove a life-changing moment for Farrell, who quit his job of 10 years to go full-time as a musician.

Nearly a decade on, 2017 has seen him nominated for three BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and on Monday evening he plays Nettlebed Village Club.

Tickets for the 8pm concert are £13.50 in advance and can be booked by calling 01628 636620 or visiting www.nettlbedfolkclub.co.uk

