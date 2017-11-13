Shop for song

Monday, 13 November 2017

SHOPPERS will be able to raise money for a Wargrave choir throughout this month.

The Wargrave Community Choir is one of the charities to benefit from the Community Matters scheme at the Waitrose store in Twyford.

Shoppers are given tokens to put in one of three boxes which correspond to good causes that will share £1,000 donated by the company.

The choir was founded by Kirsty Andrew earlier this year and performed at June’s Wargrave Village Festival.

