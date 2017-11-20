'Boardwalk Empire' composer's in town

Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
Monday, 20 November 2017
YOU may not know his name but you will almost certainly have heard Andy Quin’s music at one time or another.
Born in London, he first began playing piano at four years of age and the organ at eight. After serving his musical apprenticeship growing up, he started composing for TV and film in 1984, embarking on an internationally successful career.
Recent productions on which his work has appeared include Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and the hit HBO series Boardwalk Empire.
On Sunday (November 19) he will be performing a lively mix of jazz, ragtime, bebop and more on the Allen Digital Theatre Organ at Henley town hall. Doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start. Refreshments will be available and a raffle held. Entry is £8 with concessions £7. For more information, call Susan Rusman on 0118 972 4988.
