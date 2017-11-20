Young musicians are heading for Shiplake

THE chance to see some of Henley’s leading young musicians showcase their talent is on offer at Shiplake College next weekend.

Organised by Henley Music School and the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, the Henley Young Musician Competition is returning for a second year.

The event is being held in the school’s John Turner Building on Sunday, November 26.

Entries are still open for the competition, but the organisers would also like to invite music lovers to support the event.

Henley Music School founder Laura Reineke said: “Henley Young Musician is a fun, friendly and free event with three amazing adjudicators who are there to chat to the entrants and give constructive feedback.”

This year’s adjudicators are Ian Brown, pianist with the Nash Ensemble and music director of Henley Symphony Orchestra; Jane Salmon, cellist with the Schubert Ensemble; and international singer Christine Cairns.

Mrs Reineke added: “The whole day culminates in a finalists’ concert at 4pm with a prize-giving at 5.30pm. Cups will be presented by our sponsors Studio 35, the Head Partnership, Sara Copeland Interiors, Simmons & Sons, Henley Music School and Peter Allen/Rotary cup.

“Refreshments will be available and it promises to be a wonderful event. There is no entry fee for the concert and anyone is welcome to come along and watch.”

Any young musicians interested in entering the competition, which is billed as an “all inclusive, free event” can still do so. Entrants should be in school years seven to 13 and have completed grade five on their instrument or be working towards it.

All finalists will receive a cup and the winner will have a chance to perform with the Henley Symphony Orchestra.

For more information and to enter, visit www.henley

youngmusician.co.uk and click on “take part”.

Once all entries are logged, the organisers will get in touch regarding accompaniment, timings and requirements.

• A top TV classical music judge is to lead a workshop for Henley Choral Society tomorrow (Saturday).

Ken Burton has previously helped judge the BBC’s Choir of the Year and Channel 4’s Gospel Singer of the Year competitions. He was also one of the judges of the eight-part BAFTA-nominated series The Choir: Sing While You Work, presented by Gareth Malone.

A spokesman for Henley Choral Society said: “It is an honour to have Ken Burton in Henley.”

The workshop will take place at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place from 9.30am to 12.30pm.