Win four tickets to Crooked Billet Christmas party worth £500

THE Crooked Billet in Stoke Row is having a Christmas party — and you could be there.

We are offering a table for four at the party on Friday, December 1. The prize includes four free tickets (worth £80 each) and a three-course dinner plus complimentary champagne, a free bar and wine.

This popular party will be held in a luxury heated marquee draped in twinkling midnight star cloth adjoining the Newlands Lane pub.

It is themed around London’s legendary Marquee Club, which launched in 1958 as a late-night jazz, boogie and dinner venue.

Audiences loved the intimate smoky atmosphere, subdued lighting, late-night supper and their first experiences of American artists such as Charlie Parker, Miles Davis and Dizzy Gillespie. In 1963 the club relaunched with a new generation of artists incorporated into the club’s residency, including the Rolling Stones.

The club has been recreated at Paul Clerehugh’s Crooked Billet with a cocktail bar, late supper, stageside dinner tables, rock ’n’ roll memorabilia, subdued lighting and smoky atmosphere (thanks to a smoke machine as opposed to whatever it was they smoked in the original club back in the Sixties!)

The sounds are recreated courtesy of the astonishing boogie woogie fingers of Ben Waters and his Big Band. You might have caught Ben at the Henley Festival with ex-Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor. In 2011 Ben recorded the album Boogie 4 Stu on which all the Stones performed.

Have a stage side table to enjoy this remarkable band and boogie on the dance floor after dinner.

Arrival drinks and complimentary arrival nibbles will be served in the marquee cocktail bar accompanied by music from the unsurpassable blues-rock support band Beaver.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is correctly answer the following question:

Q. What is the name of the chef- proprietor of the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row?

Send your answer, together with your name, address and daytime telephone number, to: Crooked Billet competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House,

1 Station Road, Henley,

RG9 1AD.

The winner will be the sender of the first correct entry to be selected at random after the closing date of Friday, November 24, and will be notified by phone.

The prize is non-refundable

and there is no cash alternative.

The editor’s decision is final.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply. To see these, visit www.henleystandard.

co.uk/section/604/

competition-rules