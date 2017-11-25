Saturday, 25 November 2017

Charity concert raises £5,385

A CONCERT by the Aliquando Chamber Choir and an instrumental ensemble at St Mary’s Church in Henley on Saturday, November 4 raised £5385.55 for the Henley branch of Parkinson’s UK, whose members sold tickets for the event and acted as stewards.

Anne Evans, musical director of the choir, said: “Aliquando would like to thank all our supporters, musicians, numerous businesses and the generous individuals who gave their time and expertise so cheerfully, not forgetting the choir members and accompanist who worked hard all year to bring this concert to fruition, for their unstinting support — we could not have achieved this result without each and every one of you.

Thank you!”

