Charity concert raises £5,385

'Ginger Spice' Debbie avoids the boot in dance-off drama
DEBBIE McGEE said she had a “horrible feeling” ... [more]
Saturday, 25 November 2017
A CONCERT by the Aliquando Chamber Choir and an instrumental ensemble at St Mary’s Church in Henley on Saturday, November 4 raised £5385.55 for the Henley branch of Parkinson’s UK, whose members sold tickets for the event and acted as stewards.
Anne Evans, musical director of the choir, said: “Aliquando would like to thank all our supporters, musicians, numerous businesses and the generous individuals who gave their time and expertise so cheerfully, not forgetting the choir members and accompanist who worked hard all year to bring this
Thank you!”
25 November 2017
More News:
'Ginger Spice' Debbie avoids the boot in dance-off drama
DEBBIE McGEE said she had a “horrible feeling” ... [more]
Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
A BEER festival in Wargrave raised more than £1,... [more]
Former mobile beauty salon named one of best in country
A BEAUTY salon in Goring has been named among the ... [more]
Finally, work starts on new £400,000 church annexe
WORK on a new £400,000 annexe at St Mary’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say