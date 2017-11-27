FORMER Whitesnake

guitarist Micky Moody and acclaimed blues guitarist Papa George play an evening of “Moody blues” at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on Monday, December 4.

While Moody is best known for his time with the hard rock band, he also enjoyed hits with Juicy Lucy, Frankie Miller, Roger Chapman and Chris Farlowe.

Papa George was described as one of the world’s finest blues guitarists by Guitarist magazine and Muddy Waters called him “spectacular”.

Crooked Billet chef patron Paul Clerehugh said: “Expect an evening of slide guitar, bluegrass, blues and early rock and roll on an astonishing collection of vintage guitars. A rare treat — two exquisite musicians unplugged and plugged in.”

Tickets are £10. To book a table, call the Newlands Lane pub on (01491) 681048.