Fiddler's live return

Monday, 04 December 2017
FORMER Steeleye Span fiddle player Peter Knight is bringing his Gigspanner Band to Nettlebed Village Club on Monday night.
Knight, who also plays with Feast of Fiddles, recorded a live album at the High Street venue back in January. Nettlebed Folk Song Club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Since leaving Steeleye Span this legendary fiddle player’s band has become one of the most innovative acts on the folk/roots scene.”
Tickets for the 8pm concert are £15 in advance and can be booked by calling 01628 636620 or visiting www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk
