Festive events offer up a tough choice

TWO popular fixtures in the festive calendar are going head to head next Thursday evening (December 7).

First up is the Henley Spirit of Christmas event at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, organised by the Thames Valley Branch of Muscular Dystrophy UK.

A spokesman for the group said: “We are very excited to be joined this year by the Tamesis Chamber Choir. The renowned Berkshire ensemble will be performing a selection of festive choral music to entertain us.”

Also performing at the event will be Henley Standard reviewer Mike Rowbottom, who as reported last week has written and produced an eight-song charity CD in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK — having been inspired to do so after performing at last year’s event.

The spokesman added: “The doors for this very special event open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. By purchasing a VIP ticket you can join us after the performance for a wine reception and delicious Christmas-inspired canapés. Tickets are limited, so buy yours today to avoid disappointment.”

For more information and to book, call the charity on 0300 012 0172 or visit www.

musculardystrophyuk.org

Meanwhile, down the road in Dorchester, the village’s famous abbey is the venue for a candlelit evening of seasonal music and readings in aid of Hft, a national charity that supports adults with learning disabilities.

Now in its 23rd year, “The Coming of Christmas” concert starts at 8pm, with acclaimed actors Juliet Stevenson and Michael Pennington among those due to give readings inspired by the season.

The event will also feature festive music from the internationally renowned choir of New College, Oxford, conducted by Paul Brough, and will be rounded off with mince pies and mulled wine.

Jodi Harford, divisional fundraising manager for Hft, said: “Kick-start your festive season and help us raise much needed funds to ensure that Hft can continue to offer these opporunities to more people with learning disabilities throughout Oxfordshire.”

Tickets are priced £23, including refreshments and a programme, and can be booked by calling the charity on 0117 906 1767.

Alternatively, visit www. hft.org.uk/comingofchristmas